Habs goalie Price out a while longer with injury, insists ailment is minor

BROSSARD, Que. — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price says he is staying off the ice for a little while longer as he deals with a lower-body injury.

Price met with reporters Tuesday before Montreal’s game against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to provide an update on his recovery.

He said he suffered the injury in a warmup before Montreal’s Nov. 2 game at Minnesota in which he gave up five goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss.

“When you’re warmed up and you’re running on a bit of adrenalin, you don’t ever feel it’s as bad until you wake up the next day and everything’s cooled down and you’re not feeling the adrenalin anymore,” he said.

Price insisted the injury is minor and that he would “absolutely” be ready to play if the Canadiens were in the playoffs.

“It’s just taking a little bit longer than expected because of the nature of my position,” said the all-star goaltender.

“I just want to make sure I’m 100 per cent and can do my job to the best of my ability when I come back, so I’m just going to make sure I take my time with it and it won’t be very long.”

Price said he can take the time to properly heal thanks to the excellent play of Charlie Lindgren. The rookie goaltender is 3-1-0 with a 1.24 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in relief of Price and injured backup Al Montoya.

“Charlie’s playing great and it’s definitely buying me more time,” Price added. “He’s doing very good. He’s got a great demeanour about himself and prepares himself well for games. It’s good to see somebody step up and perform in a tough spot.”

Previous story
U.S. Soccer looking into tourney for non-World Cup teams
Next story
Roy Halladay remembered and celebrated in ballpark service

Just Posted

Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers

City data made easily accessible

Red Deer city council only gets a say on where drug consumption site is located

Council is “frustrated” to have debate on SCS curtailed by the province

Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Red Deer chapter in need of volunteers

The local Heart and Stroke Foundation is hoping to tap into the… Continue reading

Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month