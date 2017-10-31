Hamilton receiver Banks named CFL top performer for October, and Week 19

TORONTO — Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks and quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly are the CFL’s top performers for October.

Banks registered 541 yards on 31 receptions with five touchdowns over four games. His largest output of 193 yards and two touchdowns came against East Division in a loss to Ottawa on Friday that also earned him a not as a top performer for Week 19 of the season.

Banks also recorded a 65-yard punt return touchdown versus Montreal for his 11th career kick-return TD.

Reilly amassed 1,276 passing yards and eight touchdowns in his four consecutive October wins to put Edmonton into a tie for second place in the West Division.

His biggest game was on October 21st against the B.C. Lions in a comeback game where he threw for 397 passing yards.

Masoli set career numbers in the month of October with 1,422 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and only one interception.

Along with Banks, Ottawa receiver Diontae Spencer and B.C. running back Chris Rainey were named top performers for Week 19.

Spencer set a CFL record for most combined yards in a regular-season game, piling up 496 in the Redblacks’ 41-36 win over Hamilton on Friday.

Spencer gained 133 receiving yards, 169 punt return yards, 165 kickoff return yards and 29 missed field goal return yards to eclipse the previous record of 474, set by Winnipeg’s Albert Johnson III on July 21, 2000.

It was just the sixth time in CFL history that a player collected more than 400 total yards in a regular season game.

Rainey had two touchdowns and 304 all-purpose yards as the Lions earned a 36-27 road win over Winnipeg.

