Henrik Sedin scores first of the season as Canucks top Flames 5-3

CALGARY — Bo Horvat and Henrik Sedin scored 38 seconds apart in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday.

Horvat put the visitors in front at 4:12 on the power play when he swatted in a centring pass from Ben Hutton. Shortly after, former Canucks defenceman Matt Bartkowski got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone, enabling the Sedins to break in dangerously with Daniel setting up Henrik’s first goal of the season.

Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek and Derek Dorsett, with his team-leading seventh goal, also scored for Vancouver (8-5-2), which has won four straight road wins.

Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary (8-7-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. The Flames are 3-2-0 with two games remaining on a season-long seven-game homestand. Detroit visits on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Calgary took the lead twice in the second but was unable to hold it each time.

Gaudreau’s power-play goal at 11:51 made it 2-1 for the Flames. The Canucks answered back at 15:09 when Vanek ripped a 35-foot slap shot into the top corner.

Calgary took the lead again at 17:27 when Ferland stripped the puck from Chris Tanev in the corner and beat Jacob Markstrom on a wraparound.

But with a chance to open up a two-goal cushion on a power play, instead the Canucks scored a short-handed goal tie it 3-3 as Sutter had his centring pass bounce into the open net off the leg of Dorsett.

With back-up goaltedner Anders Nilsson away from the team and with his wife, who is about to give birth, Markstrom got the start once again after losing 3-2 to Detroit on Monday night.

The tall Swede was solid, finishing with 30 saves.

Smith was beaten five times on 21 shots.

Notes: Flames RW Jaromir Jagr (groin) returned after missing six games. To make room, Matt Stajan was a healthy scratch… Vancouver C Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) was activated off IR and made his season debut. He took the spot of C Markus Granlund (upper body), who was hurt in Monday’s loss to Detroit… Vanek played in his 900th game.

Previous story
Lindsay Thurber JV boys win championship
Next story
McDavid scores quickly in OT, Oilers beat Islanders 2-1

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

Local charities prepare for an increase in applications for assistance

Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month