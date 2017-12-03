Hirscher storms back to win World Cup GS, Ligety takes 7th

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Marcel Hirscher of Austria stormed back from a first-run deficit to win a World Cup giant slalom race Sunday as rival Ted Ligety struggled.

Hirscher finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 37.30 seconds to show he’s quickly getting back up to speed after breaking his ankle in August. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.88 seconds back, and first-run leader Stefan Luitz of Germany took third.

It was Hirscher’s 23rd World Cup giant slalom win, which ties him for third most among men.

Ligety was second after the first pass through the course, but he made several small mistakes on his final run to slip to seventh. Ligety is trying to get back into form following surgery to fix herniated disks in January. American teammate Tommy Ford was 10th.

Toronto’s Trevor Philp was 11th in 2:39.27.

Previous story
Local favourite Homan opens with loss to Carey at Roar of the Rings
Next story
Rickie Fowler rallies with 61 to win in Tiger Woods’ return

Just Posted

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake has Christmas spirit

The streets of Sylvan Lake were glowing red and green Saturday as… Continue reading

WATCH: CARE excited to let it snow

It’s been about two years since 17-year-old Marwan Alwakkaa left Syria for… Continue reading

Using real or fake Christmas trees, Red Deer residents stick to their traditions

Regardless of whether a person prefers a real or fake Christmas tree,… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month