Hockey Canada names roster for Channel One pre-Olympic tournament

CALGARY — Hockey Canada has released its 25-man roster for the upcoming Channel One Cup as it continues to evaluate potential players for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The majority of the 25 players on the roster have participated in at least one tournament this year with Canada’s national men’s team. Goaltender Barry Brust and forward Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau are making their first appearance with the team this season, while Matt Frattin was named to the roster for the Karjala Cup tournament but was unable to participate.

Two tournaments remain for general manager Sean Burke and head coach Willie Desjardins to consider their options for the Pyeongchang Olympics, which will be the first without NHL participation since 1994.

“We are feeling very positive about where we’re at in the process,” Burke said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the Channel One Cup and seeing how this group of players comes together at the tournament.”

The Channel One Cup will be held in Moscow from Dec. 13-17.

Canada:

Forwards — Taylor Beck, Niagara Falls, Ont. Kunlun Red Star (KHL) Rene Bourque, Lac La Biche, Alta., Djurgardens IF (SHL) Gilbert Brule, Edmonton, Kunlun Red Star (KHL) Matt Ellison, Duncan, B.C., Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) Matt Frattin, Edmonton, Barys Astana (KHL) Ryan Garbutt, Winnipeg, Torpedo Nizhny Novogorod (KHL) Rob Klinkhammer, Lethbridge, Alta., Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) Brandon Kozun, Calgary, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) Eric O’Dell, Ottawa, HC Sochi (KHL) Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau, Gatineau, Que., Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL) Teddy purcell, St. John’s, N.L., Avangard Omsk (KHL) Derek Roy, Rockland, Ont. Linkoping HC (SHL) Max Talbot St. Bruno, Que., Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) Wojtek Wolski, Zabrze, Poland, Kunlun Red Star (KHL)

Defence — Simon Despres, Laval, Que., HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL) Stefan Elliott, Vancouver, HV71 (SHL) Chay Genoway, Morden, Man., Lada Togliatti (KHL) Shawn Lalonde, Orleans, Ont., Kolner Haie (DEL) Chris Lee, MacTier, Ont., Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) Maxim Noreau, Montreal, SC Bern (NLA) Mat Robinson, Calgary, CSKA Moscow Karl Stollery, Camrose, Alta., Dinamo Riga (KHL)

Goaltenders — Barry Brust, Swan River, Man., HC Fribourg-Gotteron (NLA) Ben Scrivens Goaltender, Spruce Grove, Alta. Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)

