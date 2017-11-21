Hockey headlines Red Deer College’s Athletes of the Week

Red Deer Colllege’s Athletes of the Week have a hockey flavour to them this week, as members of both the Kings and Queens teams were recognized.

Tracie Kikuchi turned aside all 41 shots she faced in two games against the Olds College Broncos, leading the Queens to a 1-0 overtime win and a 3-0 victory. The third year kinesiology and sport studies student has now led the Queens to shutouts in three straight games and has the best save percentage, 0.952, in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s hockey.

For the Kings, defenceman Tanner Butler picked up two goals and three assists in two games against the Portage College Voyageurs. The fourth year, open studies student, has 12 assists and 19 points to lead ACAC men’s hockey in both categories.

Red Deer College curling starts this weekend as the teams travel to the St. Paul Curling Club. The hockey Queens face the SAIT Trojans and the Kings face the NAIT Ooks, both in home-and-home weekend series.

One the hardwood, the Kings and Queens basketball teams travel to Olds to take on the Broncos and the volleyball teams have home-and-home weekend series against the SAIT Trojans.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter