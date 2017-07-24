Howse wins double gold at Track and Field Provincials in Sherwood Park

It was a golden weekend for Jared Howse, a member of the Red Deer Titans Track and Field Club in Sherwood Park.

Howse brought home gold medals in both the 1500 metre steeplechase and the 2000m from the Sherwood Park Track Classic. His time of 4:33.46 in the steeplechase was a meet record.

Jeremiah Lauzon also represented the club in the youth age group and finished with a bronze in the 200m and fifth in the 100m.

Caydince Kabatoff ended the meet with a third place finish in the B Final of the 100m and a 10th place in the 200m.

Emma Tarzwell picked up a second place finish in the Midget 100m B Final.

Brandon Smith had three top ten finishes in Sherwood Park, including seventh in the 100m B Final, third in the 200m B Final and ninth in the 300m.

Alexanmac Teleron was 17th in the 100m, 18th in the 200m and 14th in the 300m.

Nathan Vaarstra rounded out the competitors for the club and ended up 20th in the 100m and 22nd in the 200m.