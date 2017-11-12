Hunting Hills Lightning advance to high school football regional final

Quarterback Brandon Rees with four touchdowns in the win

Hunting Hills Lightning player Austin Schneider makes a tackle during a 46-0 shutout of the St. Mary’s Saints on Saturday in Football Alberta high school football tier 2 regional action. (Supplied photo)

CALGARY- The Hunting Hills Lightning dominated the St. Mary’s Saints 46-0 on Saturday and moved in the Football Alberta high school playoffs.

Quarterback Brandon Rees scored four touchdowns in the shutout for the second ranked Lightning in the tier 2 regional semi-final. He hit Nathan Lavigne for two scores and Josh Patterson for another in the victory. He also ran for a major. Logan Clarkson and Shay McCutcheon also added touchdowns.

With the win, for the third straight season Hunting Hills advanced to the regional final and will square off against the number three ranked Foothills Falcons on Nov. 18 with kickoff set for 4 p.m. at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe.

In Bantam football action, both the Notre Dame Cougars and Lacombe Raiders moved on.

Notre Dame downed the Millwoods Grizzlies 56-21 in the tier 2 semi-final and the Raiders topped the Lethbridge Jr. Coyotes 48-21 to move on in tier 3 play.

The Cougars will take on the Parkside Pythons at 1:30 p.m. at MEGlobal Athletic Park on Nov. 18.

In the tier 4 regional semi-final, the Stettler Wildcats ousted the Hillside Cougars 44-14. Stettler will host the Cold Lake Royals on Nov. 17 at MEGlobal Athletic Park at 7:30 p.m.

In the six-man quarter final, the number one ranked Rimbey Spartans crushed the Holy Redeemer Rebels 72-22. Rimbey is set to take on the Millwoods Christian Royals at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the six-man semi-final.

In the senior tier 3 regional semi-final, The Wetaskiwin Sabres lost 48-18 to the Holy Rosary Raiders and the Sylvan Lake Lakers fell 57-7 to the Cardston Cougars.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter