Hunting Hills Lightning earn another chance to top Foothills Falcons

Hunting Hills Lightning quarterback Brandon Rees will be a big part of the game plan Saturday when they host the Foothills Falcons on Saturday at MEGlobal Athletic Park with kickoff set for 4 p.m. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

For the last four high school football seasons, this weekend has always been where it’s ended for the Hunting Hills Lightning.

The number 2 ranked Tier II school in the province and an undefeated season might finally provide the backdrop for the Lighting to exercise those playoff demons against the Foothills Falcons.

Foothills have taken out Hunting Hills in the regional final each of the last four seasons (15-0 in 2013, 28-7 in 2014, 45-0 in 2015, and 35-14 in 2016).

The Falcons are no slouches either, they have a 7-3 record this season and are the two-time Tier II provincial champions.

Working in the Lightning’s favour is home-field advantage, as the game will be played at MEGlobal Athletic Park, where Hunting Hills has dominated opponents all season long. In the playoffs, the Lightning have averaged 33 points and only allow six against.

Quarterback Brandon Rees had four touchdowns last week in a dominant 46-0 win over St. Mary’s and will be key if the Lightning hope to pull out a win. Running back Logan Clarkson has also been big running the ball since returning to the lineup late in the season.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. in Lacombe at MEGlobal Athletic Park. The Notre Dame Bantam Cougars will also battle the Parkside Pythons in the Tier II bantam final at MEGlobal with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.

In the Tier III Bantam final, the Lacombe Rams travel to St. Paul to play the Bengals.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

