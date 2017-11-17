Hunting Hills Lightning quarterback Brandon Rees will be a big part of the game plan Saturday when they host the Foothills Falcons on Saturday at MEGlobal Athletic Park with kickoff set for 4 p.m. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Hunting Hills Lightning earn another chance to top Foothills Falcons

Hunting Hills host the Foothills Falcons in the Tier II regional football final Saturday

For the last four high school football seasons, this weekend has always been where it’s ended for the Hunting Hills Lightning.

The number 2 ranked Tier II school in the province and an undefeated season might finally provide the backdrop for the Lighting to exercise those playoff demons against the Foothills Falcons.

Foothills have taken out Hunting Hills in the regional final each of the last four seasons (15-0 in 2013, 28-7 in 2014, 45-0 in 2015, and 35-14 in 2016).

The Falcons are no slouches either, they have a 7-3 record this season and are the two-time Tier II provincial champions.

Working in the Lightning’s favour is home-field advantage, as the game will be played at MEGlobal Athletic Park, where Hunting Hills has dominated opponents all season long. In the playoffs, the Lightning have averaged 33 points and only allow six against.

Quarterback Brandon Rees had four touchdowns last week in a dominant 46-0 win over St. Mary’s and will be key if the Lightning hope to pull out a win. Running back Logan Clarkson has also been big running the ball since returning to the lineup late in the season.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. in Lacombe at MEGlobal Athletic Park. The Notre Dame Bantam Cougars will also battle the Parkside Pythons in the Tier II bantam final at MEGlobal with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.

In the Tier III Bantam final, the Lacombe Rams travel to St. Paul to play the Bengals.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Brayden Schenn scores two goals, assist to help Blues beat Oilers
Next story
Jacob Plamondon to play for Dinos in Mitchell Bowl

Just Posted

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre prepares to open

Non-profit will run the facility and agencies will provide staff

Rocky Mountain House man arrested for child pornography possession

A 30-year-old Rocky Mountain House man was arrested after allegedly having explicit… Continue reading

Parkinson association will close offices but maintain services

Offices closing in Red Deer, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge

Fraud investigation turns up ID, credit cards and beef jerky

Red Deer RCMP arrest two suspects

Break-in suspects sought

Coronation RCMP investigate

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month