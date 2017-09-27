Hunting Hills Lightning senior boys building to success in 2017

There is still a lot of growth Blake Henwood wants to see from his Hunting Hills Lightning senior boys volleyball team.

Not growth physically to be exact, but learning to play the game – they’ll be fielding a somewhat inexperienced team when the regular season of high school volleyball starts after Thanksgiving.

“At the start of the year we had a whole lot of guys who hadn’t played a lot of volleyball,” Henwood said.

“They’re starting to pick up on some things we’ve been talking about it practice. They’re starting to look like volleyball players. As a whole, I’m pretty happy with the progress.”

Henwood said with a mix of returning players but a large group of grade 11s, there has been a push from the younger group for spots on the starting six, which he marks as a positive.

“We have a little bit of a mixture, some grade 12s and two grade 10s. Across the board that’s pretty young for a senior team,” Henwood said. “It’s nice to have a little bit of competition with team members in terms of certain positions that are pushing each other to get better.”

Keaton Whitbread and Ryan Krawiec are two go-to veteran players for the Lightning squad.

What they lack in experience they make up for in height and the head coach explained that has allowed them to have a different dynamic on offence that they didn’t have last season.

“We have some height, which is something we lacked a little bit last year. That’s helping us do quite a bit at the net in terms of blocking and winning some points,” Henwood said.

“Our serving has improved a lot the last little while, too. Attack and defence are what we’ve been working on and it’s not consistent yet, but there’s some progress.”

Henwood believes his group has a chance to close the gap this year between all the teams in Central Alberta and likes their chances at competing week in and week out. He said the team ultimately established a goal that focused on consistency in each match.

“Putting together a full and complete match when we get out on the floor,” he said.

“We feel like it’s good enough to beat some teams in our league. Just trying to get away from having that one bad match.”



