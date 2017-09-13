Hunting Hills track and field athletes honoured

Bill Christie, Jessie Handley, Doug Spicer, Sydney Larsen and Bev Manning at the Red Deer Public School Division board of trustees meeting on Wednesday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Two Hunting Hills High School silver medalists were honoured for their performance at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association provincial track and field meet in June.

The Red Deer Public School District board gave certificates to Sydney Larsen, 16, and Jessie Handley, 18, at its first board meeting of the 2017-18 school year.

Larsen was in Grade 10 when she tied for second in girls’ junior high jump at provincials. She jumped 1.53 metres in the competition.

“I feel very honoured the board is recognizing athletes who train really hard to get where they are. I’m really thankful for this opportunity,” she said.

Handley was in Grade 12 when she won the won silver in the four by 100 metre relay.

“It means a lot when you put all the effort in and get recognized for it after succeeding,” she said.

Doug Spicer, Hunting Hills track and field coach, received a certificate from the board at the meeting as well.

“It’s a big honour to be recognized by powers greater than myself,” Spicer said.

Spicer said he was excited to see Handley have a successful season after four years of competing on the team.

“After four years of hard work, learning and improving she got to win a bit of hardware as a reward, which was pretty cool,” he said.

Larsen was new to the team, but it was just as great seeing her win silver, Spicer said.

“What I love about Sydney and the way she approaches competition is how hungry she is to do her best,” said Spicer. “She always comes out and shows she’s not only talented, but will work hard and be a competitor.”

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com