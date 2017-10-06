Impressive win from Kings basketball to tip off tournament

The RDC Kings ran the floor for the majority of the evening Friday and the high-tempo offence paid dividends on the scoreboard.

RDC outpaced the Keyano College Huskies in a big way, beating them up in a 95-61 victory.

Kings head coach Clayton Pottinger said especially considering it was the first time most of the team had been on the floor together in a game, he liked the final result.

“We played pretty well, did a good job defensively for three out of the four quarters. We still have a lot to work on, it’s early in the year,” he said. “I like the fact we did a better job in the second half sharing the basketball a little bit more. Early, everyone was eager to score. We executed a little better in the second half.”

Pottinger has five players back from last year’s team, including third-year guard Spencer Klassen from Red Deer, as well as forward Eric Bakker. Bakker, a standout last season, didn’t play to open the tournament.

Klassen had a huge impact for the Kings most of the game against Keyano, finishing the night with 12 points. Two other RDC players finished in double digits – first-year Omon Edobar from Calgary with 13 and Cody White, a second-year from Red Deer.

New recruit Darien Valdes of Calgary had nine points and first-year guard Dshawn Tyrell from Malton, Ont. had eight.

Despite not using the three-pointer too much in the win Friday, Pottinger said it will have to be something they use as a weapon when the season progresses if they want to be successful.

“It’s definitely part of our game. We can shoot it. With our focus right now on sharing the basketball a little bit more, I think some of the opportunities we were able to get in transition and inside we didn’t have to shoot it as much,” he said.

Pottinger added he really liked the performance from the Central Alberta crew, Klassen, White and Kevin Szymanek.

“I loved the Central Alberta kids that we developed through our club program, Central Alberta Kings and Queens,” he said.

”I’m glad we’re starting to see some of the fruits of our labour over the last two or three years with our club.”

The Kings play game 2 of the tournament Saturday at noon against The King’s University Eagles before squaring off with the Okanagan College Coyotes at 6 p.m. Saturday night.



