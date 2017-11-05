Innisfail Eagles beat Fort Saskatchewan in shootout

Forward Caylan Walls scored the only goal of the shootout to power the Innisfail Eagles to a 3-2 win over the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs in Allan Cup Hockey West action.

The Chiefs scored twice in the opening frame, before Pete Vandermeer cut the deficit in half for the Eagles midway through the period.

Tyler Beechy tied the game at two for Innisfail late in the third.

Goalie Jake Mullen turned aside 26 shots in the win for the Eagles.

Eagles forward Joe Vandermeer chipped in two assists.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter