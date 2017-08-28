Innisfail’s Jace Ouellette finishes 2nd at McLennan Ross Tour Championship

Jace Ouellette came oh so close Monday at 22nd annual McLennan Ross Tour Championships at Wolf Creek Golf Resort.

Ouellette, from Innisfail fired a 71 in the one-day championship, but finished a stroke back of title winner Ethan de Graaf.

The Innisfail product finished tied in second with Stephen Cristenson and Camrose’s Erik Bouck.

Chase Broderson of Lacombe was close to the top as well, finishing his round with a slick 74 and tied for fifth, just three shots back of the winner.

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim ended up tied for 13th with a 77 and Tanner Smith out of River Ben shot 78 to finish tied for 17th. Tyler Watt of Innisfail also shot 78. Bergheim was also second for junior boys born in 2003 or later.