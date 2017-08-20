Innisfail’s Taryn Baumgardt drafted by Calgary Inferno in CWHL draft

The CWHL held their draft on Sunday and two Central Alberta players were selected. (Photo by CWHL)

Krista Wilson of Olds also selected by Inferno

At the 2017 Canadian Women’s Hockey League draft, Taryn Baumgardt got the call early.

The defenceman from Innisfail was selected in the first round of the draft, fifth overall on Sunday by the Calgary Inferno.

Baumgardt spent the past four seasons at Quinnipiac University and has put up 43 points over 120 games in her career.

She was also a member of the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs midget AAA team in 2011-2012 when she had 28 points in 30 games.

One hundred and five players were selected in the draft and in the 13th round Krista Wilson of Olds was also picked by the Inferno.

Wilson spent last season with the Olds Broncos in the ACAC and had previously played at the University of British Columbia. She also played for the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs Midget AAA team for three season from 2010 to 2013.

The news gets better and better today as @InfernoCWHL sign @godesswillis to their roster! So happy for you Krista @OCBroncosWHKY https://t.co/sGPlRIWxxC — Girls Grizzly Hockey (@GirlsHockeyOlds) August 20, 2017

