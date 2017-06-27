Instant replay again hot-button topic

TORONTO — It didn’t take long for instant replay to again become a hot-button topic in the CFL.

In the league’s opening two regular-season games, questionable calls following review took centre stage in two closely-contested encounters. On Thursday night, the Montreal Alouettes nipped the Saskatchewan Roughriders 17-16 before the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks battled to a 31-31 overtime tie in a Grey Cup rematch the following night.

Saskatchewan tied its game 7-7 on Kevin Glenn’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Bakari Grant. Grant lost possession of the ball on the play, with television replays showing he’d fumbled before scoring.

As per league rules, the CFL’s command centre reviewed the play but surprisingly upheld the call.

Montreal secured the narrow victory after Saskatchewan kicker Tyler Crapigna missed a 45-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

On Friday night, Calgary got the benefit of two replay calls.

The Stampeders tied the score 11-11 when Bo Levi Mitchell hit Kamar Jorden on a nine-yard TD strike. Jorden lost the ball on the play, with Ottawa’s Khalil Bass recovering it and returning it for an apparent Ottawa touchdown.

The on-field officials originally ruled Jorden had scored, a decision a call that was supported by the command centre.

Jorden was again the centre of attention in the fourth when he fumbled before being downed on a completion. Ottawa challenged, but again the call was upheld.

Four plays later Jerome Messam’s three-yard TD run made it 28-28.

Ottawa linebacker Taylor Reed took to social media to voice his displeasure.