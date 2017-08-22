Invictus Games flag to stop in Red Deer

Red Deerians will be able to see the Invictus Games flag a month before the event starts in Toronto.

The National Flag Tour for the international Paralympic-style multi-sport event will stop at the Red Deer Legion (2810 Bremner Ave.) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to take part in the flag signing, where they can take pictures with Invictus athletes.

Leading up to Sept. 23’s Invictus Games, 150 flag-bearers will travel from coast to coast to bring the spirit of the event and the power of sport to all Canadians.

The tour began last Wednesday in Victoria. Following the stop in Red Deer the flag will head north to Edmonton, before continuing east.