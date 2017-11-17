Jacob Plamondon to play for Dinos in Mitchell Bowl

The former Notre Dame Cougar has been a strong prescene for the Dinos this season

As a true freshman, Jacob Plamondon has earned a rare and unique opportunity with the University of Calgary Dinos football team.

The former standout football star in Red Deer with the Notre Dame Cougars, will have chance on Saturday to play in one of Canadian University’s biggest games – the Mitchell Bowl.

Plamondon will have his time to shine on the defensive line when the Dinos welcome the 9-1 Laval Rouge et Or for a chance to earn a berth in the Vanier Cup.

“It is so awesome to dress and compete with these guys. It is nice to be a part of something like this,” Plamondon said about the opportunity.

“They (Laval) are a new team to me, but I am aware of the rivalry and what’s at stake.”

Last year, the Rouge et Or defeated Calgary in the national title game in Hamilton.

Listed at six-foot-three, 225 pounds, Plamondon has dressed and played in all but two games this year recording six solo tackles and one sack.

His head coach Wanye Harris, who guided the Dinos to a Vanier Cup appearance last year explained that the rookie is doing everything he can to earn his place on the field this season.

“Jacob has demonstrated he is a going to be a very successful player at this level of football. He can apply pressure to the quarterback and has great quickness from the edge,” Harris said.

The Dinos clinched their place in the Mitchell Bowl in spectacular fashion last weekend, with a last second field goal to earn a 44-43 win over the UBC Thunderbirds.

Another Central Alberta product put the Dinos in field goal position, as Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Ledwos was the man who put them in position to take the lead.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound receiver caught an 18-yard pass with 16 seconds left in the game to set up the eventual winning field goal. He finished the afternoon with four catches for 48 yards.

“That catch by Tyler was a huge moment. He (Tyler) tore his ACL in the same game against the same team a year ago,” Offensive Coordinator Ryan Sheahan said.

“Tyler gives us a veteran presence and takes pride in being a physical receiver.”

Two other Central Alberta products are also at U of C and have red shirted this season, including defensive back Beko Wande and receiver David Mueller from Lacombe.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter