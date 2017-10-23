Jagr out of Calgary Flames lineup with injury, Jankowski recalled

CALGARY — First delay and now interruption has grounded Jaromir Jagr’s launch as a Calgary Flame.

A lower-body injury sustained in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild put the 45-year-old right-winger on injured reserve.

Playing on Calgary’s top line alongside Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr broke his stick attempting a shot on the Wild net in the first period.

Jagr then skated to the bench, walked down the tunnel to the dressing room and did not return to the game.

“It’s something soft tissue,” Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said Monday.

A player on injured reserve is ineligible to play games for a minimum seven days, so Jagr will be scratched for at least three games.

Calgary (4-4) has back-to-back road games Tuesday in Nashville and Wednesday in St. Louis before facing Dallas at home Friday.

Jagr has two assists in five games for the Flames.

Second only to Wayne Gretzky in all-time NHL scoring with 1,914 points, Jagr didn’t participate in Calgary’s training camp.

He agreed to a one-year US$1-million contract three days before the regular season for his first foray into a Canadian NHL market.

Jagr asked for patience to get his game in order and sat out Calgary’s first three games to give himself more training time.

“He pushed himself real hard to get up and ready,” Gulutzan said. “You look at his career. He hasn’t been out too, too much.”

Jagr is 52 games from passing Gordie Howe for the most NHL games played in a career (1,767).

The Flames recalled centre Mark Jankowski from the Stockton Heat on Monday.

The 23-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., was Calgary’s first-round draft pick, 21st overall, in 2012.

Jankowski didn’t turn pro, however, until he completed his college career at Providence in 2015.

He appeared in one NHL game last season. Jankowski has five goals, three assists and is plus-12 in six games with the Heat.

His arrival prompted a shift of Sam Bennett from third-line centre to left wing. That’s not an unfamiliar position for the 21-year-old, who spent his rookie season there.

With the NHL cracking down on faceoff cheating, linemates with good skills in the circle is an asset, according to Bennett.

“With all the guys getting kicked out, it’s happening a lot more frequently now, so to have two centremen — sometimes you’re not feeling it in the faceoff circle — it’s nice to have somebody else to rely on,” Bennett said.

Bennett has no points and five shots on net in eight games. The absence of Jagr returned Micheal Ferland to the right wing of Monahan and Gaudreau’s line at Monday’s skate.

Previous story
Fresh faces Correa, Altuve, Bellinger in World Series
Next story
Astros reach World Series, top Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of ALCS

Just Posted

Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Salvation Army vehicles vandalized twice in six weeks

Police investigating Sept. 10 and Oct. 21 incidents

Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

ASIRT says man rammed police car, injured officer

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month