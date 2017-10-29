Jennifer Jones takes Masters title in all-Winnipeg final against Kerri Einarson

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. — Olympic champion Jennifer Jones downed Kerri Einarson 7-4 on Sunday to capture her first Masters title in an all-Winnipeg final.

Einarson held a 3-2 lead through four ends, but Jones scored three in the fifth and another in the sixth en route to winning the second Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.

“It feels amazing. We just love playing in the Slams and felt we had a really great event, so it was nice to get the win,” said Jones. “The events are so hard so I was really happy with how we performed.”

Jones, third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jill Officer and lead Dawn McEwen take home $30,000 for the win.

While it’s only the first Masters championship for Jones, it’s her eighth career Grand Slam title.

Einarson, third Selena Kaatz, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish earned their place in the Masters by winning the Tour Challenge Tier 2 in September.

Earlier, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., defeated last year’s Masters champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 8-4 for his ninth career Grand Slam championship.

Gushue, who also won the Tour Challenge in September — the first Grand Slam event of the season — never lost a game en route to both championships. He’s 14-0 this season on the Grand Slam circuit.

“It’s nice to win the original ones,” said Gushue. “It was a good week and we had fun. We obviously built as the week went on.”

Team Gushue, including third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker, captured the Masters in 2014 as well. They’ll take home $30,000 for the victory.

Gushue scored three points in the fifth end against Edin for a commanding 6-2 lead. He opened with a single in the first end and added deuces in the third and seventh to seal the win.

Both the men’s and women’s sides consisted of 15 teams when round robin began earlier in the week.

