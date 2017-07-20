Johner jumps out to early lead

On opening night, Louis Johner gave himself a solid lead in the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships.

In the first heat, on barrel 4, Johner ran a 1:15.82 outpacing everyone in his heat and everyone in the event. The championships run every night at Western Days from Wednesday to Saturday and conclude Sunday afternoon.

Finishing the night tied for second were Lee Adamson and John Stott, who both came in with a time of 1:17.10 running in the final heat.

Racing in Johner’s heat, Jack Stott finished in fourth with a time of 1:17.49 and Linda Shippelt-Hubl finished in fifth with a time of 1:17.74.

Adamson is the three-time defending champion of the event.