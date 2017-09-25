Jordan Staal leads Hurricanes in 6-2 win over Oilers in pre-season play

Staal leads Hurricanes over Oilers

EDMONTON — Scott Darling wasn’t sorely tested in his debut in net for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jordan Staal scored twice and added an assist and Teuvo Teravainen also had two goals as the Hurricanes came away with a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in pre-season play on Monday.

Lucas Wallmark and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 4-1 in exhibition action.

Darling, the former Chicago Blackhawks backup goalie, made his long-awaited Hurricanes debut in net after being acquired by the Hurricanes in a trade late last April. He only needed to make 19 saves.

Darling, who was nursing some bumps and bruises to start training camp, had an 18-5-5 record with Chicago last season.