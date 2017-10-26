Kaylee Domoney steps into libero role

The RDC Queens have always had the luxury of being solid at libero.

This year Lindsay Thurber grad Kaylee Domoney has stepped into that role, reminding many of former star Maddi Quinn, who helped anchor the defence during the Queens back-to-back Canadian championship seasons.

“She does … she’s in that same mold of a Maddi Quinn,” said Queens head coach Chris Wandler. “She is a super athlete and one of the first things that pops into your mind when you see her is how quickly she reacts to different situations. Sometimes she’s almost too quick.”

Coming out of high school last year it was expected Domoney would take over as the starting libero this season. Last year she played behind veteran Lauren Marshall and was given time to adjust to college and was used as a server and back row specialist.

“It was a tough spot coming in to serve and play defence but it definitely helped me make the transition this year,” said Domoney, who was born in Saskatoon but raised in Red Deer.

Domoney’s quickness is an asset and coupled with her ability to read the play, makes her a premier defender in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

“One of my strengths is my ability to read the ball off the setter’s hands and see where the ball will be,” she said.

Wandler agrees.

“One of her best attributes is her ability to see things and trust in what she sees and she has a real solid platform,”

Her platform allows to her be a reliable passer.

“The first contact is definitely important, making sure to get the ball up to the setter in a good position,” she added.

Despite the fact it’s still early in the season and Domoney is in her first as a starter, Wandler can see her progressing at a quick rate.

“She’s playing with more confidence in her abilities and is able to take more of the court (on defence) and that’s definitely a bonus,” he said. “As well she trusts herself which is also a bonus.”

While she doesn’t get to hit, or serve, Kaylee enjoys the challenge of the position.

“I do, it’s a position where you have to be ready for everything … expect the unexpected.”

Kaylee believes the coaching she received in high school (Kirsten Dezutter) and with club and now the college has been instrumental in her development.

“The coaches I had throughout the years has really helped me in the process of switching from high school to college,” she said.

The five-foot-six Domoney got involved in volleyball in Grade 6 as a power hitter.

“But my high school coach switched me to libero to see how I would do,” she said.

It worked out perfectly, playing a key role with the LTCHS Raiders, who were one of the premier 4A teams in the province.

Both Domoney and Wandler feel her time with the Raiders played a major role in her development.

“Being a Lindsay Thurber athlete and working with Kirsten was important,” said Wandler. “Thurber has that never quit, never say die attitude ingrained in their athletes and Kaylee brings that with her here.”

“We had a winning program there and it helped me to know what that feels like coming in here,” she said.

Wandler loves the fact Domoney gives the Queens a premier defender and what he likes even more is that she’s taking Business Administration and will be on hand for at least two more years.

What she likes is the fact the team will move into the new Gary W Harris Canada Games Centre next season.

“That’s exciting,” she said.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com

