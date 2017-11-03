The RDC Queens won their first game of the ACAC Women’s basketball season on Friday. (File photo)

Kings and Queens basketball win at Briercrest

The RDC Kings pulled out their second victory of the season with a massive 120-70 win over the Briercrest College Clippers on Friday night in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

RDC put up at least 28 points in all four quarters en route to the win.

Darien Valdes led the way offensively with a huge night from the floor for the Kings with 37 points. He also picked up four rebounds and one assist. Valdes was lights out from three-point land with nine triples on 12 attempts.

Dshawn Tyrell also had a massive night for RDC with double-double. He had 31 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists, two steals and one block.

Eric Bakker also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

From the bench, Darryl Broderick chipped in 14 and Cody White added 11.

The RDC Queens came from behind at half to pick up their first win of the season Friday in ACAC action.

Down 26-23 at halftime, the Queens used a huge 22-point four quarter to pick up a 54-51 win over the Clippers.

Jessie Handley was the best player offensively for RDC, she had 13 points off the bench in the win and was six-for-13 from the floor.

Madison Nimmo and Sandra Garcia-Bernal also chipped in with eight points each.

Eva Bonde also had a good game for the Queens with three rebounds, four assists, four steals and six points.

Both RDC basketball teams will be in action Saturday night when they travel to Medicine Hat to take on the Rattlers.

