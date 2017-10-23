Red Deer College King Scott Irvine lifts the ball over Olds College blockers Tarren Dion and Braden Bates during Saturday night’s game at Red Deer College. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Kings and Queens both go 2-0 on weekend

The Red Deer College Queens and Kings volleyball team didn’t drop a single set over the weekend against the Olds College Broncos.

Both RDC teams played the Broncos on Friday and Saturday, winning six straight sets each.

The Queens went 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 in Friday’s game and 25-11, 25-08, 25-21 on Saturday. Meanwhile the Kings went 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 in the team’s first game and 25-20, 25-16, 25-11 on Friday.

Despite winning six straight sets, Kings coach Aaron Schulha said the team was a little sloppy.

“We were pretty crisp in the last set,” he said. “But it took us way too long to play our style of game … I wasn’t overly pleased this weekend, especially considering we played well last weekend against Briercrest (College).”

One thing the team will need to improve is its performance at the service line, he added.

“We missed a lot of serves – we shot ourselves in the foot from the service line. We could’ve made our lives a lot easier at times. We’ll have to clean it up going into next weekend for sure.

“We’re 4-0 so far, so I can’t complain too much, but it is my job to nitpick,” said Schulha.

Adam Turlejski, fourth-year middle, said he wasn’t overly happy with his team’s performance either. But he said he was proud to see the team push through some inconsistent play.

“We weren’t playing our best but we really tried to grind through it. The energy was there, the effort was there but maybe the execution wasn’t there all the time,” Turlejski said.

Chris Wandler, Queens head coach, said he was impressed with how his team played against Olds College.

“I thought we played fairly well,” he said. “We went into the weekend needing to have a bit more energy which we worked on and that makes us more consistent.”

The Queens were very sound defensively, he added.

“Our blocking and back-court defence were pretty good overall. A lot of good things were achieved this weekend,” Wandler said.

The team’s serving ability is improving, but some more work is needed to round out that part of the game, said Wandler.

“We have a good defensive group so we want to get the ball in the other side’s hands and challenge them. But we can’t do that by serving it out of bounds,” he said.

The Kings and Queens visit Lethbridge College for back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Previous story
Kings and Queens earn weekend wins in ACAC hockey action

Just Posted

Single vehicle crash in Penhold sends youth to hospital

A youth is in hospital after a car hit a light standard… Continue reading

Local haunted house offers a chilling Halloween experience

Chad and Jarita Carlson’s annual venture also supports the Lacombe Food Bank

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 dancers revealed

In partnership with 2019 Canada Winter Games

Local church welcomes LGBTQ community

Gaetz Memorial United Church declares itself an Affirming Ministry

At mid-mandate and with extra cash, Liberals to chart fiscal course toward 2019

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government, right at the midpoint of its mandate,… Continue reading

WATCH: A magical Harry Potter weekend in downtown Red Deer

Wizards, witches and muggles are flocking to downtown Red Deer to celebrate… Continue reading

Jason Kenney will be in Red Deer on Monday

The UCP candidate is hosting a series of town hall

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month