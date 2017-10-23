Kings and Queens both go 2-0 on weekend

Red Deer College King Scott Irvine lifts the ball over Olds College blockers Tarren Dion and Braden Bates during Saturday night’s game at Red Deer College. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College Queens and Kings volleyball team didn’t drop a single set over the weekend against the Olds College Broncos.

Both RDC teams played the Broncos on Friday and Saturday, winning six straight sets each.

The Queens went 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 in Friday’s game and 25-11, 25-08, 25-21 on Saturday. Meanwhile the Kings went 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 in the team’s first game and 25-20, 25-16, 25-11 on Friday.

Despite winning six straight sets, Kings coach Aaron Schulha said the team was a little sloppy.

“We were pretty crisp in the last set,” he said. “But it took us way too long to play our style of game … I wasn’t overly pleased this weekend, especially considering we played well last weekend against Briercrest (College).”

One thing the team will need to improve is its performance at the service line, he added.

“We missed a lot of serves – we shot ourselves in the foot from the service line. We could’ve made our lives a lot easier at times. We’ll have to clean it up going into next weekend for sure.

“We’re 4-0 so far, so I can’t complain too much, but it is my job to nitpick,” said Schulha.

Adam Turlejski, fourth-year middle, said he wasn’t overly happy with his team’s performance either. But he said he was proud to see the team push through some inconsistent play.

“We weren’t playing our best but we really tried to grind through it. The energy was there, the effort was there but maybe the execution wasn’t there all the time,” Turlejski said.

Chris Wandler, Queens head coach, said he was impressed with how his team played against Olds College.

“I thought we played fairly well,” he said. “We went into the weekend needing to have a bit more energy which we worked on and that makes us more consistent.”

The Queens were very sound defensively, he added.

“Our blocking and back-court defence were pretty good overall. A lot of good things were achieved this weekend,” Wandler said.

The team’s serving ability is improving, but some more work is needed to round out that part of the game, said Wandler.

“We have a good defensive group so we want to get the ball in the other side’s hands and challenge them. But we can’t do that by serving it out of bounds,” he said.

The Kings and Queens visit Lethbridge College for back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.