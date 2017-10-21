Kings and Queens earn weekend wins in ACAC hockey action

Both the RDC Kings and Queens went undefeated on the road in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey action on the weekend.

The Kings topped the Briercrest Clippers on back-to-back nights, with a 6-1 blowout Friday followed but a 7-1 victory Saturday afternoon.

With the two wins, RDC is now 4-2 on the ACAC season.

Chase Thudium, Jacob Wozney, Jason Miller and Tyler Podgorenko all recorded their first ACAC goal in Friday’s victory. Mike Statchuk and Donovan Lumb also added goals, while goalie Troy Trombley was solid in net. Captain Tanner Butler also had two points in the win.

On Saturday, seven different Kings scored in the victory. Chase Thudium, Dylan Thudium, Zak Hicks, Tyrell Mappin, Dylan Baer, Lynnden Pastachak and Scott Ferguson all notched goals. Trombley was strong again in net with 21 saves.

The Queens completed a two-game sweep of SAIT with a 5-0 shutout on the road Friday in the back half of a home-and-home.

Goalie Tracie Kikuchi, who has been lights out for RDC this season earned the shutout with 25 saves.

Five different Queens found the score sheet in the win including Kaely McMurtry, Emily Lougheed, Julia Murrell, Jade Petrie and Landry Derdall. Petrie, Derdall and McMurtry all had two point nights.

Next up for the Queens is their annual Pink in the Rink game on Oct. 26 at the Centrium when they host the MacEwan University Griffins at 7 p.m.

The Queens are raising funds for an accessible playground at Barrie Wilson Elementary School. In last year’s game the Queens helped raise over $10,000 to aid in the fight against women’s cancer and 680 hockey fans helped set an ACAC Women’s Hockey attendance record.


