Red Deer College Queen Emily White, left, and Ambrose Lion Paige Goertzen fight for possession of the ball during basketball action at Red Deer College. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Kings and Queens fall in games before the break

The Olds Broncos topped the RDC Kings and Queens in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference basketball before the Christmas break on Friday.

The Queens dropped a 88-77 decision to the Broncos, with Maya Parker and Paige Schultz leading the way on offence. Parker and Schultz both had 19 points in the loss, while Schultz also lead the way with six rebounds and four steals. Red Deer product and first-year Jessie Handley added 13 points, four assists and two steals in the game.

Kristina Bajovic had a game-high 36 points in the win for Olds and Brittney Thibeaux chipped in 24 while adding 11 rebounds.

The Kings also came up short in a 107-95 loss to the Broncos. First-year forward Eric Bakker from Calgary had a monster night in the loss with a game-high 34 points and also added seven rebounds. Rookie guard Omon Edobar also had a double-double in the loss with 24 points and 10 rebounds while going four-of-nine from three. Dshawn Tyrell led the Kings in rebounds with 11 and chipped in 17 points.

Linden Jackson led the way for Olds with 33 points and Abraham Murray also had 30.

Both Kings and Queens will hit the court again in the new year on Jan. 12.


