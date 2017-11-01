Red Deer College’s Omon Edobar shields the ball from SAIT Trojans defender Charlie Conner in Saturday’s home-opener at Red Deer College. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Kings and Queens hit the road this week

Every Red Deer College Kings and Queens sports team will hit the road this week.

The Kings hockey team (4-2) will host the MacEwan University Griffins (2-4) Friday at 7 p.m. at the Penhold Multiplex. RDC will then travel to Edmonton to play the Griffins the next night.

The Queens hockey team (4-2) host the NAIT Ooks (3-1) at the NexSource Centre at 7 p.m. Thursday, before travelling to Edmonton Friday to battle NAIT again.

On the volleyball court, both the Kings (5-1) and Queens (4-2) head to Medicine Hat College Saturday and Sunday for double-headers against the Rattlers; the Rattlers men’s team is 5-1 and the women’s team is 1-5.

In basketball, the Queens (0-2) and Kings (1-1) will first travel to Briercrest College where they’ll play the women’s (0-2) and men’s (0-2) Clippers. Then on Saturday, the basketball teams will be in Medicine Hat to take on the Rattlers; the women’s Rattlers are 4-0 and the men’s team is 3-1.


