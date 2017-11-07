Kings and Queens ready for national cross-country finals

Red Deer College’s Jordanna Cota leads the pack of runners at the ACAC Provincial track championship in Red Deer Saturday. Cota and her Queens will be joined by the Kings in Blainville, Que. Saturday at the CCAA Cross-Country Running National Championship. (Advocate file photo)

The Red Deer College Kings and Queens are ready for the national cross-country championships this weekend in Blainville, Que.

Both the Queens and Kings earned their way to the CCAA finals after a strong showing at the provincial championships in Red Deer Deer Oct. 18. The Queens finished first in the province and the Kings finished third.

Jordanna Cota, who finished as the top women’s runner in Alberta, Jill Stewart, Janaya Garbe, Shaelyn Moltzahn, Teagan Shapka and Sadie Borgfjord will represent the Queens in Blainville. Adam Wass, Stephen Rowley, Devon Gurney, Caleb Weber, Lucas Wessner and Cory DeRaadt will compete for the Kings.

The team’s training is going well, said Kari Elliott, RDC cross-country running head coach.

“The weather has forced us to train inside, which is never ideal, but we made it work,” said Elliott. “Almost everyone feels some fatigue but the excitement of going to nationals has definitely given us the motivating push to keep on working hard.”

Elliott said the Queens’ runners can use their experience from last year’s nationals.

“One thing that we learned from nationals last year is to maintain our confidence,” said Elliott. “Everyone can look impressive prior to the competition, but we need to remember that we are proven winners in a tough conference.”

The running squads aren’t the only RDC teams in action this weekend.

In volleyball, the Kings (5-3) and Queens (5-3) will face the Ambrose University Lions Friday in Calgary – the women’s Lions are 2-4 and the men’s Lions are 0-6.

The teams will then return home and host the Lions Saturday, with the Queens hitting the court at 6 p.m. and the men in action at 8 p.m.

The Kings hockey team (4-4) will be the only other RDC team playing this weekend. RDC will host the SAIT Trojans (6-2) Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Penhold Multiplex. The Kings will then hit the road Friday to battle SAIT in Calgary.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

