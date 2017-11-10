Kings and Queens volleyball win at Ambrose

After a tough loss in Medicine Hat last weekend, the RDC Kings volleyball team swept the Ambrose University Lions on Friday.

Behind the dynamic hitting duo of Adam Turlejski and Mark DeWit, RDC won three straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-22) over the Lions.

Fourth-year middle Turlejski had seven kills in the win and first-year DeWit, also a middle finished with seven kills.

Turlejski also had three aces in the win.

The Kings will host Ambrose on Saturday at RDC.

The RDC Queens also picked up a win at Ambrose on Friday night, winning in four sets (21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21).

Miranda Dawe continued to roll for the Queens in the win. The fifth-year outside hitter from Grande Prairie put up a match-high 16 kills in the victory. She also pitched in 12 digs. Dawe is third in the ACAC with 3.42 kills per set.

Megan Schmidt was second on the Queens with six kills and setter Chanelle Kayser had 33 assist in the win.

The Queens will welcome Ambrose on Nov. 11 with first serve set for 6 p.m.



