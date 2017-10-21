Red Deer College’s Justin Lukacs tries to power the ball past Olds College’s Braden Bates and Lane Matthews during Saturday’s game between the two teams. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Kings dominate Broncos in straight sets

The Red Deer College Kings got better as the game went on, beating the Olds College Broncos in three straight sets.

The two teams met at Red Deer College Saturday night, where the Kings won the sets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-11.

As the first set progressed the Kings slowly inched away from the Broncos. Olds College staved off defeat for a few points, but ultimately RDC took the set 25-20.

The second set stayed close through the first 10 points, but RDC ran away with it, winning 25-17. The third set was never in doubt as the Kings opened strong, scoring seven of the first eight points, and eventually winning 25-11.

Kings coach Aaron Schulha said the team was a little sloppy in the first two sets.

“We were pretty crisp in the last set,” he said. “But it took us way too long to play our style of game.”

With this win and another win over the Broncos on Friday, the Kings improved to 4-0 on the season. Schulha said the team played better in its first weekend of play.

“I wasn’t overly pleased this weekend, especially considering we played well last weekend against Briercrest, who is always a tough competitor,” he said.

Schulha said Olds College is a far better team than it has been in the past.

“They work really hard,” he said. “You have to give credit to their coach because they’ve done a pretty good job the last couple years rebuilding their system.”

The team will need to “go back to the drawing board” to see why they couldn’t build much rhythm at the beginning Saturday’s game, Schulha said.

“It could be because we weren’t totally focused or maybe we underestimated them a bit. It could be any number of reasons, but we know we have to be better,” he said.

One thing the team will need to improve is its performance at the service line, he added.

“We missed a lot of serves – we shot ourselves in the foot from the service line. We could’ve made our lives a lot easier at times. We’ll have to clean it up going into next weekend for sure.

“We’re 4-0 so far, so I can’t complain too much, but it is my job to nitpick,” said Schulha.

Adam Turlejski, fourth-year middle, said he wasn’t overly happy with his team’s performance either. But he said he was proud to see the team push through some inconsistent play.

“We weren’t playing our best but we really tried to grind through it. The energy was there, the effort was there but maybe the execution wasn’t there all the time,” Turlejski said.

Turlejski said the team will need to work on its play at the service line in practice this week.

RDC will visit Lethbridge College next Friday and Saturday.


