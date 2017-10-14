Kings drop 2-0 game to Medicine Hat

Red Deer College Kings defender Tanner Steenbergen looks to get by Medicine Hat College’s Rafael Almeida during Saturday’s game in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College Kings soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to the Medicine Hat Rattlers Friday afternoon at home.

Kings coach Wade Groenewegen said the team needs to find a way to score.

“You can’t win if you don’t put the ball across the line,” Groenewegen said. “But we should be generating more than we our. That one last quality pass is what we’re missing right now.”

In eight games this season the Kings have scored twice – both goals coming against Olds College on Sept. 16. Despite not having a ton of goals on the year, Groenewegen said they have had plenty of chances to score.

“There have been some games where we definitely created enough quality chances and it just didn’t go our way,” he said.

Jared Ursulan, a fifth year player for Medicine Hat College, led his team to victory with two goals. Groenewegen said outside of a couple great plays by Ursulan, the Kings were able to hold back the Rattlers offence.

“He took two moments of brilliance on his own and that decided the game,” Groenewegen said. “We’re doing 90 per cent of everything we set out to do, we just aren’t getting that last 10 per cent.”

Lee Wagar, Kings forward, said the team was played well against Medicine Hat, but needs to find a way to get the ball past the goalkeeper.

“I liked our effort today – it was definitely a big thing in this game. We executed well, but we just couldn’t put it away.

“We need to get the ball deep, get into the corners and get people into the box,” said Wagar.

Wagar has been battling a lower-body injury throughout most of the year. He said he’s felt healthy the last couple games.

“Recovery has been a little slower than I hoped,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been able to slowly come back, get healthy and I think I’m at my peak now.”

The Kings are now 1-6-1 on the season with two games remaining. RDC’s last home game is Sunday at 2 p.m. against Lethbridge College.

The Kings will play its last game on the road next Saturday against Lakeland College.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

