Kings drop second straight in Edmonton

RDC Kings goalie Troy Trombley made 42 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Grant MacEwan University Griffins Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings defenceman Dylan Baer scored the only goal on the power play and Troy Trombley made 42 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Grant MacEwan University Griffins Saturday.

The loss was the second in a row for the Kings in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play and dropped them to 4-4 on the year.

Cameron Gotaas opened the scoring for Grant MacEwan early in the second and Nolan Yaremchuk notched another goal at 11:57 of the frame.

Baer, a third-year defenceman from Regina scored his second of the season on the man advantage midway through the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Griffins added a short-handed goal with 27 seconds left in the second and Ryan Baskerville capped off the scoring with a marker early in the third.

RDC will host the SAIT Trojans (6-2) Nov. 9 at the Penhold Multiplex with puck drop set for 7 p.m.



