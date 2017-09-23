WATCH: Kings play Rustlers to scoreless draw

Lakeland Rustlers midfielder Elijah Jennings fends off Red Deer College’s Hugo Janssen and Shaun Funk during Saturday’s game between the two teams. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Despite many chances, the Red Deer College Kings couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw to the Lakeland Rustlers.

Kings coach Wade Groenewegen said he couldn’t have asked for a much better performance from his team in Saturday’s game at Red Deer College.

“We beat them in every way but the score,” Groenewegen said. “You can’t be disappointed with the effort and performance, but we’re not going to win any games if we can’t stick the ball in the net.”

The Kings are now 1-3-1 with just five games left in the season.

The team is playing well enough to win, Groenewegen said – it’s just about making minor tweaks.

“We’re definitely improving and on the way up, but we needed three points today. I’m hoping we can find a way to turn the schedule in our favour,” he said.

When the Kings played the Rustlers last year, the Lakeland offence was too much to handle.

“The good news is we negated a couple of really good wingers who tore us apart last year … We didn’t really give them anything today,” he said.

Theoren Gill, Kings captain, agreed with his coach and said they just need to find the back of the net.

“We kept possession well and moved the ball around. We pretty much did everything we’ve been doing in practice and training, but we have to get more hungry in the final third,” he said.

If the team can improve its scoring, Gill said he’s confident it’ll be successful in its last five games.

“It’s hard to get three points if you can’t stick it in the net. I think if we can sharpen up on that we could make it to the playoffs,” he said.

Everybody on the squad gives their all and plays well together, Gill added.

“I don’t think I’ve played on a more gelled-together team in my life. We do everything together and get along with each other really well,” he said.

The Kings are on the road next weekend and will play the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and Olds College.

The team will return home for its last two home games of the regular season on Oct. 14 and 15.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter