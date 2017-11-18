Kings win big against Portage College

The Red Deer College Kings beat Portage College 8-1 Saturday at the Penhold Multiplex

The Red Deer College Kings dominated Portage College Saturday in a 8-1 win at the Penhold Multiplex.

With this victory, RDC has won four straight games and improved to 8-4 in the Alberta College Athletic Conference season.

After beating Portage Friday night in a tight 3-2 win, the Kings came out red hot in Saturday’s game. It took just 20 seconds for Scott Ferguson to get the Kings on the board.

RDC added four more in the first period, with goals coming from Tyrell Mappin, Lynnden Pastachak, Tanner Butler and Nick Fountain.

The Kings continued to dominate in the second period. Dylan Thudium, David Heath and Arie Postmus scored for RDC, putting the team up by eight goals about half way through the game.

Portage was able to score one goal in the second, when Cody Bird beat Kings goaltender Troy Trombley on the powerplay.

Both teams slowed the pace and clamped down defensively in the third period as the Kings cruised to the 8-1 victory.

The Kings’ depth was on full display Saturday night, said head coach Trevor Keeper.

“We had eight different guys scoring,” he said. “We have four lines and three sets of defencemen who can produce offensively.”

The team has continued to improve through its first 12 games, Keeper said.

“Our goal is to get better every week in practice and every set of games. Honestly we’ve only had two games where we didn’t play well this year,” said Keeper.

A lot of positives came from the Kings’ dominant performance, but biggest thing the team will need to improve is its puck management, Keeper added.

Kings defenceman Tanner Butler led the way for his team, putting up one goal and two assists.

“We came out flying off the hop. It’s kind of hard to get into these kind of games, where you’re up by a lot and you beat them the night before, but I thought we played really well tonight,” Butler said.

Through 12 games, Butler is leading his squad with 19 points.

“Being in the league for four years I know what’s going on and I have a bit more confidence in my game,” said Butler.

It’s been a complete team effort in defensive zone, he added.

“Our forwards have been working so hard and have been back-checking. Our speed kills,” he said.

Mappin matched Butler with three points in Saturday’s game and Trombley stopped 26 of 27 shots.

The Kings will be in action next weekend against NAIT. RDC will first visit NAIT Friday and will then host the opponent Saturday at the Penhold Multiplex at 7 p.m.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter