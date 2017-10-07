Kings win, Queens fall in hockey action on the road

The RDC Kings opened the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s hockey regular season with a win Friday night.

RDC notched five unanswered goals in the 5-2 win over Concordia University of Edmonton.

After falling behind early in the first period, the Kings stormed back with three straight goals in the opening frame to put the game away. They added two more in the second, including a power play marker from Tyler Berkholtz.

Tanner Butler finished the game with two goals, Zak Hicks and Dylan Thudium also added tallies in the win. Dylan Baer also had three assists and goalie Troy Trombley finished with 22 saves.

The RDC Queens lost their second straight game Friday night, 2-1 on the road to the Grant MacEwan Griffins. Jill MacWilliam opened the scoring for the Griffins and Kyrelle Skoye added a goal midway through the second. RDC’s only goal came from Jade Petrie on the power play in the third period. Tracie Kikuchi made 29 saves in the loss.

The Queens will host the Olds College Broncos on Oct. 12 at the NextSource Centre in Sylvan Lake.