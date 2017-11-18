Kings win, Queens lose Saturday night against Kodiaks

The Kings and Queens saw mixed results on the basketball court Saturday night at Red Deer College.

Both Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference teams battled the Lethbridge College Kodiaks, with the Kings winning 97-90 and Queens losing 51-50.

The Kings rebounded in Saturday’s game after losing 106-87 the night before to Ambrose University.

“I was happy to see us bounce back and play a better game,” said Kings head coach Clay Pottinger. “Our team has a lot of pride and they were pretty embarrassed about how things went down [Friday].”

The game against the Kodiaks was relatively even through the first half, with RDC lead by two heading into the third quarter.

RDC had a gigantic third quarter where it outscored the Kodiaks 32-19.

“That third quarter run was huge,” said Pottinger. “We got hot, made some shots, but most importantly we played our best defence in that stretch. That created us opportunities on the other end.”

The Kodiaks outscored the Kings in the fourth quarter 29-25, but it wasn’t enough as RDC walked out with the win.

All five starters – Omon Edobar, Solon Ellis, Darien Valdes, Dshawn Tyrell and Eric Bakker – scored more than 10 points in the game.

Edobar had a game high 22 points, but Pottinger said Tyrell, who missed Friday night’s game, was a major spark against Lethbridge College.

“He had three dunks and was tremendous defensively,” said Pottinger.

Pottinger said so far this year the team has slowly improved despite being injury-plagued. With only one more game to go until the Christmas break, Pottinger said the second semester is going to be the true test this year.

“We play the bulk of our games in the second semester, this is almost like pre-season,” he said. “Our goal is to be playing our best basketball and be healthy in March.”

The Kings are now 3-3 on the year.

The Queens hit the court before the Kings and were defeated by just one point.

RDC had a 13-11 lead coming out of the first quarter. But a strong second for the Kodiaks had the Queens trailing 29-24 at halftime.

The Queens did out score Lethbridge College in quarters three and four (18-16 and 8-6, respectively), but it wasn’t enough, as the Queens dropped the game 51-50.

RDC’s Maya Parker had a game high 13 points and added eight rebounds. Mary Krause chipped in 11 points for the Queens.

With the loss, the Queens drop to 2-4 on the season.

Both teams will travel to Olds College Friday night for their last game before the Christmas break.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter