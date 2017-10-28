Lacombe Generals fall in home opener to Rosetown

The Lacombe Generals dropped their home opener 3-2 in overtime to the Rosetown Red Wings Saturday night in Allan Cup Hockey West action.

Lacombe struck early, just five minutes into the game when Kyle Bailey notched a goal.

Brayden Atkinson tied the game for Rosetown early in the second, before Brett Robertson scored for Lacombe on the power play to restore the lead.

Another early period goal by the Red Wings tied the game at two in the third before Garrett Bembridge ended the contest with only 34 seconds remaining in overtime.

Brady Hoffman made 23 saves in the win for Rosetown, while Steve Stanford turned aside 25 in the loss for Lacombe.

The Generals are back on the ice Nov. 10 when they take on the Stony Plain Eagles at home.



