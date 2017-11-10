Lacombe Generals fall short against Stony Plain Eagles

The Lacombe Generals let up three unanswered goals in a 4-3 loss to the Stony Plain Eagles on Friday night at home in Allan Cup Hockey West play.

Lacombe fell behind 1-0 early in the first on a goal by Nelson Gadoury, but tied the game late in the frame when Dylan Nowakowski found the mark.

The Generals grabbed a 2-1 advantage midway through the second on a goal from Graham Black before Gadoury tied the game late in the period.

Stony Plain’s Scott Aucoin added a goal 48 seconds into third and Tyler Hagel extended the lead late in the period.

Chris Gerrie cut the deficit for Lacombe with just under four minutes left in the game.

Davis Jones was stellar in net for the Eagles with 44 saves. Steve Stanford turned aside 15 shots in the loss.

The Generals are back on the ice Saturday night when they host the Innisfail Eagles.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter