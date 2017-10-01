Lacombe Generals fall short in ACHW Showcase

The Lacombe Generals dropped their second game in the Allan Cup Hockey West Showcase Saturday night against the Rosetown Red Wings.

Rosetown will join the ACHW for the regular season and Saturday was their first game as a team. Generals GM Jeff McInnis said the 4-3 loss was a tough for his group but ultimately he thinks the team is looking good for September.

“It was a great hockey game. I was frustrated with the loss, we took too many penalties,” McInnis said. “Two five-on-threes killed us. Shame on us. We have a long way to go to be happy, but we’re liking the positives. We know Rosetown is going to be a great team this year… We’re not content, but we see positives.”

Lacombe got first period goals from Nathan Deck and Teegan Moore and lead 2-1 after 20 minutes, but Rosetown countered with two in the second and an early third period goal.

Generals forward Daulton Siwak scored at the midway point of the third but they couldn’t find the equalizer.

Rosetown will also host the Allan Cup this year in April. After seeing them in the showcase on the weekend, McInnis believes his team will need to add some pieces to compete with the Red Wings this year.

“We think we have a lot of good things. We’re very happy with the men we have but we do think we need a couple players up front,” he said.

Former Lacombe Generals captain Sean Robertson took over behind the bench this season and McInnis said he’s excited to see the new attack the team will have this year. Robertson had been a staple in the Lacombe lineup for the last nine seasons, but decided it was time to step away from playing after the Allan Cup loss last season.

“We’ve got quite a coaching staff, so that brings newness and it’s exciting,” McInnis said, adding Brett Thurston and Ken Richardson should also bring a new dynamic behind the bench.

Former Red Deer Rebels defenceman Colton Bobyk also suited up for the Generals in the tournament, but isn’t expected to be a regular this season as he attends University of Calgary.

The ACHW Showcase usually takes place in Innisfail, but McInnis was also happy with how things went hosting the event in Lacombe.



