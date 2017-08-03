Lacombe’s Lynn Kuehn finishes 4th at senior ladies championship

Members of 2017 Alberta Senior Ladies’ Interprovincial Team, Kim Carrington, Lacombe’s Lynn Kuehn and Joan Wilson. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

The 2015 Alberta Senior Ladies Champion found lightning in a bottle on the final day of the tournament on Thursday.

Kim Carrington shot a one-over-par 73 on day three of the 2017 Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Ladies’ Championship in Edmonton to capture the title. She finished the tournament at plus-13 and a three-day total of 229. That was four strokes better than Jackie Little who led the event after 36 holes.

Lacombe’s Lynn Kuehn, the 2016 Senior Alberta Ladies champion fired a four-over-par 76 on the final day. She finished alone in fourth place with a three-day total of 238 and plus-22.

Kuehn and Joan Wilson join Carrington to form the 2017 Alberta Senior Ladies’ Interprovincial Team. They will travel together to the Canadian Senior Women’s Championship in Newfoundland from August 22nd to 24th.

Cathy Spicer of the Olds Golf Club ended the week tied for 23rd with a three-round score of 263.

Ponoka’s Stephania Duffee finished in 34th, with a total of 279.