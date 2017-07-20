Lakatos wins another gold at worlds

LONDON — Canadian Brent Lakatos captured his third gold medal of the world para athletics championships on Thursday with a victory in the men’s T53 800-metres.

The Dorval, Que., native won the race in one minute 40.14 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Pierre Fairbank of France was second while Thailand’s Pongsakorn Paeyo took the bronze.

Lakatos had already won gold in the T53 200 and 400 metres at the worlds. He will race for the 100 metre title on Sunday.

Renee Foessel of Orangeville, Ont., finished just off the podium in the women’s F38 discus. Calgary’s Jennifer Brown was sixth.

Austin Smeenk of Oakville, Ont., was ninth in the T34 800 metre final.

The world para athletics championships runs until July 23. Canada has 25 athletes competing at the event.