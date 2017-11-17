Late goal lifts Kings to 3-2 win

A goal with nine seconds left on the clock lifted the Red Deer College Kings to a 3-2 victory over Portage College Friday night.

The two teams hit the ice at the Penhold Multiplex for the first of two Alberta Colleges Athletic Association games against each other this weekend.

Scott Ferguson got RDC on the board first about two minutes into the game. Assisting Ferguson’s goal was Tyler Podgorenko and Landon Kletke.

Portage College’s Stephen Sisco answered back for his team about half way through the period, beating Kings goaltender Mike Salmon.

King Tanner Butler was the only goalscorer in the second period. He beat Portage goaltender Olivier Charest three minutes into the frame, with the helpers coming from Chase Thudium and Ben Williams.

Jacob Vance scored for Portage with about five minutes left in the game, tying things up at two.

The game seemed destined for overtime, until Portage’s Cody Bird took a penalty with 20 seconds left on the clock.

RDC’s Tyler Berkholtz scored the game-winner 10 seconds into the powerplay, lifting his team to the 3-2 win.

The Red Deer College Kings will host Portage College again Saturday afternoon at the Penhold Multiplex. Puck drop is at 1:30 p.m.


