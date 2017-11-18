Laval advances to Vanier Cup after defeating Calgary in Mitchell Bowl

CALGARY — Laval quarterback Hugo Richard didn’t think it was his team’s best outing. But, as usual, the Rouge et Or did enough to win.

Laval outscored the Calgary Dinos 25-6 in the second half en route to a 35-23 victory Saturday to capture the Mitchell Bowl and advance to the U Sports national championship.

“The game was close, a bit closer than it should have been,” said Richard. “We really didn’t play a good game. We made way too many mistakes on offence … some turnovers.

“We find a way, we find a way,” the game’s most valuable player added. “It’s character.”

The Quebec City school will go for its 10th Vanier Cup next weekend in Hamilton against the Western Mustangs.

Western defeated the Acadia Axemen 81-3 earlier Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.

“They’re a great team,” Richard said of Western. “We know they’re high offence. They move the ball really well on the ground and they can throw. On defence, they have a few shutouts this year, so we know they’re a great team. If they’re in the Vanier it’s because they’re a big team, so we know we have a big challenge ahead of us.”

“We need to do much better next week if we want to have a chance to win the Vanier.”

Calgary has now lost all six of its meetings with the Rouge et Or — three times in the Vanier Cup (2010, 2013, 2016), twice in the Mitchell Bowl (2011, 2017) and once in the Uteck Bowl (2008).

“The guys you feel the most for are the fifth-year guys who won’t be back with the team,” said Calgary coach Wayne Harris. “They were such a big part of the game and made some outstanding plays. I’m proud of the way they performed on the field. I thought we outplayed Laval and we just weren’t able to finish with those points on the board.”

The Dinos did turn in a solid first half, constructing a well-earned 17-10 lead.

But Laval, the top-ranked program in the country, began manufacturing points in the third quarter. The visitors followed up Dave Cote’s 46-yard field goal with a major score.

Shortly after a pass-interference call put them inside the Calgary 10-yard line, Richard found Simon Gingras-Gagnon with a touchdown toss.

That made it 20-18 for Laval’s first lead of the afternoon.

“It was a battle of who wanted it more,” said Laval defensive lineman Mathieu Betts. “They have a tremendous team. We have to credit our coaches. They put in tremendous hours in the film room. They had a great game plan.”

If there was a single turning point, it arrived on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Marc-Antoine Bellefroid forced Calgary punt-returner Deane Leonard to fumble. Gabriel Ouellet scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 42 yards for a touchdown.

That nine-point deficit proved to be insurmountable for the hosts, whose offensive attack faltered late.

Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra, who completed 26-of-43 passes for 318 yards and one interception, was sacked five times.

“Defensively, they came out and stopped our offence in that second half,” said Harris. “You have to be able to produce points in all four quarters to be successful in these games.”

Richard, who ran the ball eight times for 31 yards, went 21-for-32 for 258 yards through the air.

“They brought a lot of pressure,” he said of the Dinos, who recorded four sacks. “We were expecting it, but, obviously, we hoped that we’d cope with it a bit better. They’ve got a good defensive front and they got a couple hits in.”

Previous story
Kings win big against Portage College
Next story
Foothills Falcons topple Lightning in Tier II regional football final

Just Posted

Thousands expected at memorial for fallen police officer in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The streets of Abbotsford, B.C., will be lined with… Continue reading

One person dead, five others injured in early-morning crash in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — A man who was checking the damage on his… Continue reading

Gus is a special, collaborative art exhibit inspired by motherhood

The portrait display by mother and son is showing in Red Deer

Robotics challenge sparks student interest in Red Deer

Student-built robots compete in fun challenge

Accused murderer tells all to Mr. Big undercover officer

Joshua Frank tells undercover police officer he shot the Klaus family

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month