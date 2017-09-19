Janssen and Leidenius named RDC Athletes of the Week

RDC King Hugo Janssen earned athlete of the week honours for an extra-time goal that led to a 2-1 victory over Olds College on Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

From the pitch to the course, two RDC athletes were honoured this week for their accomplishments.

Golfer Shaye Leidenius shot back-to-back scores of 82 on the weekend and picked up the win at Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf North Regionals. The second year Ponoka native helped the Queens to a second place team finish and beat Elizabeth Stewart by four strokes.

First year soccer play Hugo Janssen of Lacombe scored the game-winning goal Saturday in the Kings thrilling home opener victory against the Olds Broncos. Janssen also factored in on several scoring chances from the Kings on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the SAIT Trojans.