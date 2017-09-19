RDC King Hugo Janssen earned athlete of the week honours for an extra-time goal that led to a 2-1 victory over Olds College on Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Janssen and Leidenius named RDC Athletes of the Week

From the pitch to the course, two RDC athletes were honoured this week for their accomplishments.

Golfer Shaye Leidenius shot back-to-back scores of 82 on the weekend and picked up the win at Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf North Regionals. The second year Ponoka native helped the Queens to a second place team finish and beat Elizabeth Stewart by four strokes.

First year soccer play Hugo Janssen of Lacombe scored the game-winning goal Saturday in the Kings thrilling home opener victory against the Olds Broncos. Janssen also factored in on several scoring chances from the Kings on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the SAIT Trojans.

