Lightning win high school city football title over Lacombe

The Hunting Hills Lightning celebrate a league championship on Saturday in Lacombe. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

They say defence wins championships and the Hunting Hills Lightning proved the adage true on Saturday in Lacombe.

Hunting Hills cruised to a 34-11 victory in the Central Alberta high school football city final over the Rams to capture the league title and secure an undefeated season in the process.

After the Rams hit a 35-yard field goal midway through the opening quarter, the Lightning only conceded a safety until the final minute of the game when Johnny Ericson punched in a one-yard score.

“With these conditions, even though it’s a good field surface it’s tough to get footing and it’s tough to throw the ball,” Hunting Hills Lightning head coach Kyle Sedgwick said.

“That’s part of their game so I thought we did well against the run and then we did enough against the pass with a good quarterback and receivers. Our defence played well and they bent but didn’t break.”

Hunting Hills tight end Nathan Lavigne had a wild few minutes in the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown catch followed by a fumble recovery on the next Lacombe possession for his second score of the game.

The back-to-back scores zapped any momentum from the Rams and put Hunting Hills up 27-3.

“It really seemed to happen in the third quarter, that was one of the better quarters overall in a long time,” Sedgwick said.

“Everything did it for us, special teams, huge play on defence to get a score. Lavigne has done that all year, he’s a great player and he just won’t be denied when he gets close to the endzone.”

Lighting quarterback Brandon Rees hit Lavigne for his third score of the night late in the fourth quarter to cap off a memorable championship game for the senior.

“Great day to be out here, to be scoring touchdowns and win the football game,” he said.

Fumbles cost the Rams in the second half with three critical drops in their own territory.

The first half was a true defensive battle with the only offensive score coming on a Rees goal line run.

Zac Sanderson scored on a 40-yard fake punt run for a touchdown to put Hunting Hills up 7-3 in the first quarter.

Austin Schneider had a huge punt return for Hunting Hills all the way down to the three-yard line of Lacombe early in the second quarter to set up the Rees touchdown.

Ericson ran for a score late in the game for the Rams only touchdown.

Hunting Hills will play in the provincial quarter -final next Saturday against St Mary’s.

In the rural league final Wetaskawin beat Sylvan Lake 20-18.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter