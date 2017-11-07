Hunting Hills Lightning players Gabe Thompson (No. 11) and Brett Hansen try to block Lindsay Thurber’s Josh Gagnon as he strikes the ball during the junior volleyball finals Tuesday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber JV boys win championship

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders JV boys’ volleyball team was crowned league champion after beating the Hunting Hills Lightning in the finals.

The Raiders won three straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-23) to defeat the Lightning in the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Central zone finals at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Tuesday night.

The first set went back-and-forth early on, but the Raiders were able to inch away from the Lightning and take the set by seven points.

Lindsay Thurber built a big lead in the second set, but struggled to finish of Hunting Hills. The Raiders led by 23-14, but weren’t able to score the final two points needed until the Lightning got to 21.

In set No. 3 the Lightning came out with nothing to lose and jumped to a 13-9 lead; however Lindsay Thurber wouldn’t quit either, eventually winning the set 25-23.

Josh Gagnon spiked home the final point for the Raiders.

“It felt great to see that ball hit the floor,” said Gagnon, a Grade 10 student. “We just had a really good team game … and we all came together, put our foot on the gas and didn’t let off.”

Gagnon said it was an especially satisfying win because Hunting Hills beat his team the last two times they played.

Raiders coach Darren Kochan said his team played a very balanced game.

“We battled with them all night – they are a great team. But I think the difference was we were more consistent today,” he said.

The team’s goal at the start of the season was to win the league championship, Kochan said.

“As the season progressed and we saw the talent level we had and we knew we had a good shot at winning it,” he said.

With the JV season over, a couple players may join the senior boys’ teams through the end of the year, said Kochan.

Trevor Pikkert, Hunting Hills coach, said it wasn’t his players’ best game, but he was happy they wouldn’t quit.

“Our team showed a lot of guts. It wasn’t clean on our side, but the guys were gritty. They kept going and never gave up,” he said.

Hunting Hills beat Notre Dame in two straight sets in the semi-final (25-18, 25-20) before moving onto the finals. It was a great year for his team overall, he added.

“We’ve improved so much over the season. This group really came a long way and I’m really proud of the guys,” said Pikkert.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Veteran skips Howard, Menard and Morris improve to 2-0 at curling Pre-Trials
Next story
Henrik Sedin scores first of the season as Canucks top Flames 5-3

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

Local charities prepare for an increase in applications for assistance

Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month