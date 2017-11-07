Lindsay Thurber JV boys win championship

Hunting Hills Lightning players Gabe Thompson (No. 11) and Brett Hansen try to block Lindsay Thurber’s Josh Gagnon as he strikes the ball during the junior volleyball finals Tuesday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders JV boys’ volleyball team was crowned league champion after beating the Hunting Hills Lightning in the finals.

The Raiders won three straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-23) to defeat the Lightning in the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Central zone finals at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Tuesday night.

The first set went back-and-forth early on, but the Raiders were able to inch away from the Lightning and take the set by seven points.

Lindsay Thurber built a big lead in the second set, but struggled to finish of Hunting Hills. The Raiders led by 23-14, but weren’t able to score the final two points needed until the Lightning got to 21.

In set No. 3 the Lightning came out with nothing to lose and jumped to a 13-9 lead; however Lindsay Thurber wouldn’t quit either, eventually winning the set 25-23.

Josh Gagnon spiked home the final point for the Raiders.

“It felt great to see that ball hit the floor,” said Gagnon, a Grade 10 student. “We just had a really good team game … and we all came together, put our foot on the gas and didn’t let off.”

Gagnon said it was an especially satisfying win because Hunting Hills beat his team the last two times they played.

Raiders coach Darren Kochan said his team played a very balanced game.

“We battled with them all night – they are a great team. But I think the difference was we were more consistent today,” he said.

The team’s goal at the start of the season was to win the league championship, Kochan said.

“As the season progressed and we saw the talent level we had and we knew we had a good shot at winning it,” he said.

With the JV season over, a couple players may join the senior boys’ teams through the end of the year, said Kochan.

Trevor Pikkert, Hunting Hills coach, said it wasn’t his players’ best game, but he was happy they wouldn’t quit.

“Our team showed a lot of guts. It wasn’t clean on our side, but the guys were gritty. They kept going and never gave up,” he said.

Hunting Hills beat Notre Dame in two straight sets in the semi-final (25-18, 25-20) before moving onto the finals. It was a great year for his team overall, he added.

“We’ve improved so much over the season. This group really came a long way and I’m really proud of the guys,” said Pikkert.



