Lindsay Thurber Raider runners cruise to title at zone championships

Fifty-seven runners represented the Lindsay Thurber Raiders at the Central Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Zone Championships in Wetaskiwin. The Raiders turned in a stellar performance and took the overall team title. (Contributed photo)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders ran away from the competition at the cross country zone championships in Wetaskiwin.

A large contingent of 57 runners lead the Raiders to an overall title at Peace Hills Park in the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone event.

The Notre Dame Cougars were the second overall team and the Hunting Hills Lightning was third.

All three age groups, junior, intermediate and senior won titles on the girls side for LTCHS and were key in the overall victory.

The Lightning had the top team in senior boys, with Our Lady of Mount Pleasant High School, from Camrose, winning the intermediate boys title and the Lacombe Rams winning gold in the junior boys category.

LTCHS runner Hannah Wirtanen took gold in the junior girls three kilometre race. Kaya Knight (Lacombe) won silver, and Chanelle Bauer (Camrose Composite) took bronze.

In the intermediate girls’ category, Emma-Leigh Simonet of Camrose Composite won gold in the 4km event. Hannah Jackson (LTCHS) won silver, and Edyn Aasman (LTCHS) took bronze.

Kaitlin Swartz (Lacombe) won gold in senior girls, with Journey Flewell and Emma Holmes of LTCHS taking silver and bronze, respectively, in that category.

Jared Howse of St. Joseph’s High School was the top junior boys runner in the 4km distance with Mikka Eggink (Notre Dame) second, and Nathan Swartz (Lacombe) rounded out the podium.

In the 5km intermediate boys race, it was Josh Campbell of Lindsay Thurber who took gold. Cody Bell of Our Lady of Mount Pleasant was the silver medalist. Daniel Szucs of Lacombe won bronze.

Hunting Hills Lightning runner Devin Saunders of won gold in the senior boys 6km race. His teammate, Ethan Macdonald, was second. Camrose Composite’s Andrew Lehman was third.

LTCHS led all schools in the zone with 31 runners qualifying for the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Provincial Championships in Edmonton on Oct 21.



