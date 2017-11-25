Lindsay Thurber Raiders girls volleyball win gold at 4A provincials

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders girls captured gold Saturday at the 4A Alberta Schools Athletic Association provincial volleyball championships in Medicine Hat.

The Raiders topped the number one ranked team in the province, Western Canada Redhawks in four sets to take the title.

Lindsay Thurber took silver last year when they hosted the 4A provincials after losing in the final to Jasper Place.

The Raiders swept both their playoff matchups on Saturday, with 3-0 wins over Centennial High School in the quarter-final and Memorial Composite in the semis. They only lost three sets the entire weekend.

On the boys side in Medicine Hat, the Raiders brought home bronze. After a 3-0 loss to Jasper Place in the semi final Saturday afternoon, The Raiders beat Western Canada in a five-set thriller in the bronze medal match.

In Eckville, at the 1A Boys provincials Central Alberta Christian High School out of Lacombe captured gold over Senator Gershaw School. Olds Koinonia Christian School won the bronze.

In the 3A final at H.J Cody in Sylvan Lake, St. Joseph Catholic out of Grande Prarie took home gold with Cochrane High School picking up silver. Lethbridge College won bronze.


