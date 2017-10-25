Lindsay Thurber Raiders pull out wins over Hunting Hills Lightning

Midway through the high school volleyball season, things are heating up.

Wednesday night marked three weeks before playoff action is set to start and the Lindsay Thurber Raiders tangled with the Hunting Hills Lightning.

The Lighting took the first set 29-27 in senior boys play, before the Raiders stormed back and won the next three (25-15, 25-19, 25-17).

Raiders head coach Terence McMullen said as the playoffs approach his team is still lacking the consistency he hoped they would have at this point in the year.

“We were up in the first set, we got pushed and we didn’t push back. We got panicky and made some errors. (Hunting Hills) did a really good job in the first set not to give us anything,” McMullen said.

“The second one we were a little bit mad and we played a complete game. We have to learn to be more consistent because teams like that, they’re playing us for the end of the year. If we don’t keep improving at the rate they’re improving, they’re a dangerous team.”

Leading the attack for LTCHS in the win were JJ Graham, Josh Fuerbringer and Cody Noble.

McMullen was impressed with the improvements the Lightning have made and knows they’ll be a formidable opponent as the season winds down.

“They’re a scary team, if they can get some of their ball control stuff together and they have some big guys, some strength in the middle,” McMullen said.

On the senior girls side, the Raiders pulled out a four set victory (25-6, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17) over the Lightning.

Raiders head coach Kirsten DeZutter said despite the win, she expects a much high level of performance from her team at this point in the season.

DeZutter added it was a collection of errors that really were the let down, but overall their attack wasn’t where it needs to be, even though they were able to pull out a victory.

The Raiders are headed by a full set of returning starters, including Journey Flewell and Kayla Weddell who led the way offensively Wednesday in the win.

LTCHS will play host to a senior boys and girls tournament this week, starting Friday night with some of the best teams in the province.

Action gets underway Friday at 3 p.m. with the finals expected to go at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.



